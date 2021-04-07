Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,750.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CMG. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1,827.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,525.67.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG opened at $1,487.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,435.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,370.38. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $674.55 and a twelve month high of $1,564.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,572 shares of company stock worth $25,493,143. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $1,244,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $436,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $215,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.