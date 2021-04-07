Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Now Covered by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chorus Aviation from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Chorus Aviation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHRRF opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

