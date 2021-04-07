Christopher Fullerton Purchases 56,521 Shares of XTEK Limited (ASX:XTE) Stock

XTEK Limited (ASX:XTE) insider Christopher Fullerton bought 56,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,651.76 ($22,608.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.69.

XTEK Company Profile

XTEK Limited provides homeland security products and services to government, defense, and law enforcement agencies worldwide. The company small arms protective insert plates, helmets, structural/non-structural ballistic armour plates and joiners, lightweight components, and carbon fiber composites; and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) search/hook and line, detection, RSD/disruption, exploitation, force protection, and robotics equipment.

