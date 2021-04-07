Chromia Hits One Day Volume of $42.64 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $132.33 million and approximately $42.64 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00055501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00021637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.31 or 0.00626194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00079262 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

