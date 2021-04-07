Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cinemark were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $4,788,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $7,605,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth $634,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

