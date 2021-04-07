Citigroup Inc. Acquires 6,309 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 294.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,436,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,219,000 after purchasing an additional 155,239 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,772,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,724,000 after acquiring an additional 63,720 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 951,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 56,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

CCRN opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $215.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.74 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.