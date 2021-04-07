Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) by 174.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Green Plains Partners were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 121,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.84. Green Plains Partners LP has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $13.74.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 49.83%. The company had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

GPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

