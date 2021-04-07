Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 565.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 194,538 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 339.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 192,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 26.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RAPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

RAPT opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $561.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of -0.03. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $41.86.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.