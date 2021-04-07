Citigroup Inc. Makes New $72,000 Investment in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $3,035,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $28,662,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,950,000.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

