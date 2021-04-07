Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,365 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 282.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Team were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Team in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Team by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Team by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Team by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 441,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 22,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Team by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,348,000 after buying an additional 139,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Team alerts:

Shares of TISI stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Team, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $207.30 million for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

Separately, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.