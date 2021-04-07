Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.82. Approximately 2,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58.

About Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF)

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

