Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Down 4.9%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.81. 54,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,558,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLNE. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $57,672.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 657,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,455,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 325,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,205 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $50,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.