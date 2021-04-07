Cloudbric Market Cap Tops $22.25 Million (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $22.25 million and approximately $9,705.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 608,854,261 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

