CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) were down 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 134,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,647,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

CNSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $59.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of CNS Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

