Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Patrick Y. Yang Sells 20,000 Shares

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 618,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,227. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.