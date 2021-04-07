Codiak BioSciences, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 12th (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:CDAK) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 12th. Codiak BioSciences had issued 5,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $82,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDAK. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:CDAK opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85. Codiak BioSciences has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison acquired 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $99,981.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,981. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

