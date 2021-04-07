Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEAF remained flat at $$97.09 on Wednesday. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of $67.24 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.81.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

