CoinEx Token (CET) Hits One Day Volume of $1.66 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $17.75 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00056130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00022188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.16 or 0.00634706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00080032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

