Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will post sales of $20.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.50 million to $21.34 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $17.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $88.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $92.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $99.36 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $110.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

CHCT stock opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,660,000 after purchasing an additional 306,245 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 568.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 216,641 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $4,521,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 88,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 69,712 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

