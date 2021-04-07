Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CODYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CODYY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. 108,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,086. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $12.25.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

