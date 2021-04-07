Comparing Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) & Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) and Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and Atlas Technical Consultants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huron Consulting Group -0.37% 10.12% 4.94% Atlas Technical Consultants N/A -2.76% 0.80%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Huron Consulting Group and Atlas Technical Consultants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huron Consulting Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Atlas Technical Consultants 0 0 2 0 3.00

Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus target price of $64.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.75%. Atlas Technical Consultants has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.86%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than Atlas Technical Consultants.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and Atlas Technical Consultants’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huron Consulting Group $965.47 million 1.26 $41.74 million $2.74 19.26 Atlas Technical Consultants N/A N/A -$350,000.00 ($0.52) -19.65

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Technical Consultants. Atlas Technical Consultants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huron Consulting Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Huron Consulting Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Technical Consultants has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats Atlas Technical Consultants on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The company's Education segment offers consulting and technology solutions related to business and technology strategy, financial and operational excellence, student success, research administration, and regulatory compliance for higher education institutions and academic medical centers. Its Business Advisory segment provides capital advisory, transaction advisory, operational improvement, restructuring and turnaround, valuation, and dispute advisory services; technology and analytic solutions that enable organizations to manage their financial performance, operational efficiency, and client or stakeholder experience; and strategic solutions to pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. This segment provides its services to large and middle market organizations, not-for-profit organizations, lending institutions, law firms, investment banks, and private equity firms. The company serves the aerospace, automotive, energy and utilities, financial services, government, life sciences, logistics, manufacturing, metals and mining, retail and consumer products, technology, media, and telecommunications industries. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets. Its testing, inspection, and consulting services include materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, disaster response and recovery, and environmental services; and engineering, planning, and design services comprise engineering and design services, program management, and construction support services. The company offers its solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

