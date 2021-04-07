Comparing Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and Stryker (NYSE:SYK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Motus GI alerts:

This table compares Motus GI and Stryker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -12,916.77% -151.69% -77.43% Stryker 12.35% 20.94% 8.77%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Motus GI and Stryker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 5 0 3.00 Stryker 1 6 14 1 2.68

Motus GI currently has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 98.35%. Stryker has a consensus target price of $234.68, suggesting a potential downside of 5.52%. Given Motus GI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Stryker.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.9% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Stryker shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Motus GI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Stryker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Motus GI has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryker has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Motus GI and Stryker’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $110,000.00 514.23 -$23.09 million ($0.92) -1.32 Stryker $14.88 billion 6.28 $2.08 billion $8.26 30.07

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Motus GI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stryker beats Motus GI on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment provides neurotechnology products, which include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 75 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.