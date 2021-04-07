Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Compass Diversified has a payout ratio of 73.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $458,034. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $38,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,041 shares of company stock worth $2,075,501. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Compass Diversified has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

