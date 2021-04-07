Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 563,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,712 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $54,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.