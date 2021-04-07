Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 188,989 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,071,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,989 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $84,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 235,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 87.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 25,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,566 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 117,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,421,252. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

