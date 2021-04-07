Conflux Network Price Reaches $1.10 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $899.73 million and $21.03 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 819,371,093 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

