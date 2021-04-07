ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,872,597 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,211,489 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $154,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $1,843,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after buying an additional 3,523,652 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on COP. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

NYSE COP opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.59. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of -46.53, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

