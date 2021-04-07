Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Given New $8.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $7.75 to $8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 89.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTSDF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CTSDF stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

