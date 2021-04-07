Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Given New $8.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $7.75 to $8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 89.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTSDF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CTSDF stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

