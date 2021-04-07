Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,073,000 after buying an additional 485,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,314,000 after acquiring an additional 830,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $274,539,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,428 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.48.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.89.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

