Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 2,196 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 79.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth $26,167,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.95 per share, for a total transaction of $413,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,879,263. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $176.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.84 and a 200 day moving average of $161.53. The firm has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 110.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

