Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,765,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.16. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

