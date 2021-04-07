Corus Entertainment (CJREF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 9th.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.23 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 42.57%.

OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

A number of research firms recently commented on CJREF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.54.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

