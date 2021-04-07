Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 173.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,362 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Johnson Rice reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.56.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $72.88. The stock had a trading volume of 38,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870,263. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.04 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

