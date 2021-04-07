Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates comprises 1.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,859. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.