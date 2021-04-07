Cox Capital Mgt LLC Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in The Boeing by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its position in The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.32.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.39. 197,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,505,180. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.14 billion, a PE ratio of -32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

