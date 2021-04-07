Cox Capital Mgt LLC Lowers Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,419,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.46. 1,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,042. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $77.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.20.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $2,984,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 4,500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $279,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,418 shares of company stock worth $5,735,529. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

