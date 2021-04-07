Craig Hallum Raises Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $40.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KRUS has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $270.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $38.17.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 302,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 145,571 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 104,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.