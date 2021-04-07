Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,644 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 26,181 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $789,095.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,667.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,858,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,064 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIVO stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $92.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIVO. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

