Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE CS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.87. 591,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,239. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 432.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 167,675 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 47,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after buying an additional 191,273 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

