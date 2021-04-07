Critical Contrast: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) versus Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and Alexander & Baldwin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50 Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 0 0 2.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus target price of $38.63, suggesting a potential downside of 4.91%. Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.39%. Given Alexander & Baldwin’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alexander & Baldwin is more favorable than National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.3% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and Alexander & Baldwin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storage Affiliates Trust 10.42% 3.72% 1.35% Alexander & Baldwin 2.85% 1.01% 0.53%

Volatility and Risk

National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and Alexander & Baldwin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Storage Affiliates Trust $387.90 million 7.47 $3.98 million $1.54 26.38 Alexander & Baldwin $435.20 million 2.87 -$36.40 million N/A N/A

National Storage Affiliates Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alexander & Baldwin.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats Alexander & Baldwin on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases. These core assets comprise nearly 72% of A&B's total assets. A&B's non-core assets include renewable energy generation facilities, approximately 27,000 acres of agricultural and conservation land and a vertically integrated paving business. A&B is achieving its strategic objective of becoming a Hawai'i-focused commercial real estate company by expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and monetizing non-core assets. Over its 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

