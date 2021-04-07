Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.19. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 8,082 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$13.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.39 million for the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the NeuquÃ©n Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

