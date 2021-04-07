CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CureVac were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in CureVac during the fourth quarter worth $810,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at $885,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,267,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,780,000 after acquiring an additional 65,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $92.54 on Wednesday. CureVac has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $151.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CureVac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

