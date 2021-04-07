Curi Capital Buys New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Curi Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $226.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $227.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

