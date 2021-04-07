Curi Capital Invests $55,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

Curi Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $371.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $217.86 and a twelve month high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit