Curi Capital Invests $55,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Curi Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $371.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $217.86 and a twelve month high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

