Curi Capital Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,238 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $74.89. The firm has a market cap of $213.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average is $62.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.