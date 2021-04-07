Curi Capital Purchases New Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

TFX opened at $423.37 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.03 and a fifty-two week high of $434.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $406.82 and a 200-day moving average of $382.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

