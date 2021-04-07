Curi Capital Takes $132,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,361,000 after acquiring an additional 91,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diageo by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock opened at $171.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $124.74 and a twelve month high of $170.74. The company has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.