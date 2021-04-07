CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

CURO Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 201,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,902. CURO Group has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $602.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $202.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that CURO Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $31,550,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $209,854.81. Company insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CURO Group by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 37,524 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CURO Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

