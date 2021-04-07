CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 3.2% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $37,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 636.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 654,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,195,000 after buying an additional 565,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594,375 shares of company stock worth $44,673,602 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $74.54. The stock had a trading volume of 35,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,545. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

