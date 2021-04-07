CyberVein (CVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $277.06 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. CyberVein has a market cap of $277.06 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CyberVein has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein (CVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The CyberVein platform is a Distributed Ledger System that allows for the decentralized management of complex datasets on the blockchain, without requiring centralized storage providers. CyberVein (CVT) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

CyberVein Coin Trading

